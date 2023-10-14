The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-4) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Wofford Terriers (0-6) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

East Tennessee State ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (16.4 points per game) and 17th-worst in scoring defense (35.6 points per game allowed) this season. Wofford ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (247.2), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FCS with 385.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Wofford 258.6 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.2 (107th) 382.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (106th) 158.4 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.7 (83rd) 100.2 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (121st) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell has thrown for 241 yards (48.2 ypg) to lead East Tennessee State, completing 45.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 51 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The team's top rusher, Bryson Irby, has carried the ball 56 times for 259 yards (51.8 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Zach Borisch has carried the ball 27 times for 144 yards (28.8 per game).

Xavier Gaillardetz's team-high 142 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 15 targets) with two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 131 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tommy Winton, III has been the target of eight passes and racked up seven catches for 85 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per contest.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 523 yards on 53.2% passing this season.

Ryan Ingram has rushed 72 times for 389 yards, with four touchdowns.

J.T. Smith Jr. has racked up 123 yards on 20 carries.

Kyle Pinnix has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 153 (25.5 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times.

Alec Holt has put together a 121-yard season so far. He's caught 13 passes on 14 targets.

Tyler Parker's one target has resulted in one catch for 75 yards and one touchdown.

