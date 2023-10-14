SoCon foes match up when the Mercer Bears (4-2) and the Chattanooga Mocs (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer is putting up 24.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 63rd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 44th, allowing 24.8 points per contest. Chattanooga's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 37.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 25.5 points per game, which ranks 52nd.

Here we will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Chattanooga Mercer 443.5 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (50th) 379.8 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.7 (68th) 149.7 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.8 (42nd) 293.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.0 (85th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has 1,706 passing yards, or 284.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.9% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 110 times for 447 yards (74.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run for 238 yards across 49 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley leads his team with 546 receiving yards on 29 catches with six touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has put together a 526-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 31 targets.

Sam Phillips has racked up 362 reciving yards (60.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 1,064 passing yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 199 yards (33.2 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has 388 rushing yards on 67 carries with four touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 32 catches for 602 yards (100.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 24 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Travion Solomon's eight receptions have yielded 43 yards.

