The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-3) visit the Austin Peay Governors (3-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Austin Peay owns the 86th-ranked defense this year (382.2 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 440.4 yards per game. With 22.8 points per game on offense, Gardner-Webb ranks 74th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 95th, surrendering 31.8 points per game.

Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Austin Peay Gardner-Webb 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (102nd) 382.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (33rd) 157.2 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (81st) 283.2 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.6 (77th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 1,345 yards (269 ypg) to lead Austin Peay, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 115 rushing yards on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has 447 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has carried the ball 29 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Trey Goodman's 297 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has registered 13 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 49.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has racked up 21 catches for 232 yards, an average of 46.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has racked up 938 yards (187.6 yards per game) while completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 84 yards with one touchdown.

Narii Gaither has carried the ball 58 times for 339 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 157 rushing yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns and 149 receiving yards (29.8 per game) on eight catches with three touchdowns

Ephraim Floyd has collected 16 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 159 (31.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire's 13 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg).

