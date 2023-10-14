Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the Austin Peay Governors will take down the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Fortera Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Austin Peay (-10.0)
|56.9
|Austin Peay 33, Gardner-Webb 23
Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)
- The Governors went 8-3-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Governors games.
Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- Out of Runnin' Bulldogs three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
Governors vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Austin Peay
|34.6
|22.4
|63.0
|3.0
|27.5
|27.3
|Gardner-Webb
|22.8
|31.8
|32.5
|21.5
|16.3
|38.7
