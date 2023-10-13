Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Shelby County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Trezevant High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Milan, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian Academy at First Assembly Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Brothers High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Conference: AA - West Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
