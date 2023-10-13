Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Sevier County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sevier County High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Tennessee Christian School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
