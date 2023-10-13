If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Sevier County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Sevier County High School at Daniel Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Gray, TN

Gray, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Tennessee Christian School at The King's Academy