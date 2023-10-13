Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Putnam County, Tennessee this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Cookeville High School at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cookeville High School at Lincoln County High School