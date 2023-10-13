Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Polk County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Polk County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Meigs County High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Benton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Copper Basin High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
