The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) will put their 21st-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Memphis Tigers (4-1) and the No. 18 scoring offense in the nation, on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The contest's over/under is 54.5.

Tulane ranks 73rd in total offense this year (389.6 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 389.6 yards allowed per game. Memphis' defense ranks 44th in the FBS with 21.4 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by piling up 36.6 points per game.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Tulane vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -4.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Memphis Recent Performance

The Tigers are playing poorly of late both offensively and defensively -- gaining 418.3 yards per game in their past three games (-17-worst in college football), and conceding 497.7 per game (-18-worst).

In their past three games, the Tigers are scoring 30 points per game (95th in college football) and allowing 30 per game (-28-worst).

In its past three games, Memphis has thrown for 267.7 yards per game (68th in the country), and given up 283 in the air (-82-worst).

The Tigers are 13th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (150.7), and -97-worst in rushing yards allowed (214.7).

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has covered the spread once in four games this year.

The Tigers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of Memphis' four games with a set total.

Memphis lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Memphis has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has racked up 1,376 yards on 68.6% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 132 yards with three scores.

Blake Watson has rushed 77 times for a team-high 455 yards (91 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 26 receptions this season are good for 233 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has piled up 147 yards (on 31 carries) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has racked up 399 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put together a 249-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Andres Fox has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has one TFL and seven tackles.

Memphis' top-tackler, Chandler Martin, has 33 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

DJ Bell has a team-high one interception to go along with eight tackles and one pass defended.

