The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) bring the No.20 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (4-1), who have the No. 18 scoring offense, on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Memphis vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Memphis has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +525 Bet $100 to win $525

