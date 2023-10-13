The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Memphis Tigers (4-1) on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Tulane ranks 67th in points scored this year (29.8 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 17.4 points allowed per game. Memphis' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 36.6 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 21.4 points per game, which ranks 43rd.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Memphis vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Memphis Tulane 439 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.6 (106th) 362.8 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (14th) 162 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (62nd) 277 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.6 (71st) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (16th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recored 1,376 passing yards, or 275.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.6% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 26.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 77 times for 455 yards (91 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 233 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has piled up 147 yards (on 31 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 399 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has recorded 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has recorded 668 yards (133.6 ypg) on 46-of-61 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 112 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 368 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Ashaad Clayton has piled up 116 yards on 28 carries.

Lawrence Keys III's 399 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has collected 20 catches and four touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 51.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has racked up 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or Memphis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.