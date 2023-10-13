Marie Bouzkova will face Maria Camila Osorio Serrano next in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Bouzkova is the favorite (+275 odds) to be crowned champion at National Sport Center Nanchang.

Bouzkova at the 2023 WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Bouzkova's Next Match

Bouzkova has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Osorio Serrano on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET (after getting past Amina Anshba 7-5, 6-0).

Bouzkova Stats

Bouzkova beat No. 424-ranked Anshba 7-5, 6-0 on Wednesday to make the .

Through 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Bouzkova has yet to win a title, and her record is 25-22.

In 16 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bouzkova has gone 19-15.

Bouzkova, over the past year, has played 47 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match.

Bouzkova, in 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.2 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

Bouzkova has won 36.5% of her return games and 66.6% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Bouzkova has claimed 39.3% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.

