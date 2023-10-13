Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Madison County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Lincoln County
  • Williamson County

    • Madison County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Trinity Christian Academy at First Assembly Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cordova, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.