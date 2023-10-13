Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Knox County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Lipscomb Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.