The field is dwindling at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, with Jasmine Paolini heading into a quarterfinal versus Lucia Bronzetti. Paolini has the second-best odds at +300 to win this tournament at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Paolini at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Paolini's Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 8:00 AM ET, Paolini will play Bronzetti in the quarterfinals, after getting past Petra Marcinko 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Paolini Stats

Paolini beat Marcinko 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

The 27-year-old Paolini is 27-23 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament win.

Paolini is 19-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Paolini, over the past year, has played 50 matches across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

In her 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paolini has played 19.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Paolini has been victorious in 33.0% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.

Paolini has won 34.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 63.1% of her service games during that timeframe.

