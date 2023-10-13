Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Carroll County, Tennessee. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Gibson County High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carroll High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
