This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Carroll County, Tennessee. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Gibson County High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carroll High School at Camden Central High School