Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Blount County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Scott High School at Alcoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Alcoa, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lenoir City High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Maryville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dobyns Bennett High School at William Blount High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Maryville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

