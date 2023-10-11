UTEP vs. Florida International: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 11
In a clash of CUSA teams, the UTEP Miners (1-5) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with UTEP favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 44.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Florida International matchup.
UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
UTEP vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|44.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|44.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- UTEP has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.
- The Miners have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Florida International has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.