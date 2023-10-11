Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 4 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 11
The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros face off in Game 4 of the ALDS, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Target Field. The Astros are ahead 2-1 and would clinch with a victory.
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) for the Twins and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) for the Astros.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: FS1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (11-10) for his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Sept. 30.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.
- He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.
Joe Ryan vs. Astros
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.437) and 222 home runs.
- The Astros have gone 7-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
- Urquidy is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this outing.
- Urquidy has put up five starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.
Jose Urquidy vs. Twins
- He meets a Twins offense that ranks 10th in the league with 778 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .428 slugging percentage (seventh in MLB play) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).
- Urquidy has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Twins this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .304 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.