Watch the first round on on Wednesday, October 11 as competitors take to the links at the 6,672-yard, par-72 Qizhong Garden Golf Club for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai in Shanghai, China, trying to earn a share of a $2.1M purse.

How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

  • Start Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club
  • Location: Shanghai, China
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards
  • Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
  • Thursday TV: Golf Channel
  • Friday TV: Golf Channel
  • Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group
8:15 PM ET Hole 1 Weiwei Zhang, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Xiaowen Yin
10:05 PM ET Hole 10 Yan Liu, Matilda Castren, Pajaree Anannarukarn
9:54 PM ET Hole 10 Ariya Jutanugarn, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Dani Holmqvist
9:43 PM ET Hole 10 Lindy Duncan, Alison Lee, Yuna Nishimura
9:32 PM ET Hole 10 Hinako Shibuno, Chanettee Wannasaen, Mi Hyang Lee
9:21 PM ET Hole 10 Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow, Lauren Coughlin
9:10 PM ET Hole 10 Hye-jin Choi, Yanhong Pan, Gina Kim
8:59 PM ET Hole 10 Kelly Tan, Yujie Liu, Shuying Li
8:48 PM ET Hole 10 Morgane Metraux, Celine Borge, Muni He
8:37 PM ET Hole 10 Arpichaya Yubol, Madelene Sagstrom, Yuai Ji

