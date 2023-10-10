The available options on the Week 7 college football slate include CUSA teams involved in three games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Florida International (-1) against UTEP is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Liberty vs. Jacksonville State matchup carries the best value. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 7 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Florida International -1 vs. UTEP

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida International by 5.7 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: October 11

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Liberty -6 vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 8.3 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: October 10

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Louisiana Tech +3 vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 1.8 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 10

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 CUSA Total Bets

Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 10

October 10 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - UTEP vs. Florida International

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

Projected Total: 48.4 points

48.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 11

October 11 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 54.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Projected Total: 53.1 points

53.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 10

October 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 5-0 (3-0 CUSA) 36.2 / 18.0 490.4 / 314.0 Jacksonville State 5-1 (3-0 CUSA) 30.5 / 17.5 369.0 / 352.8 Western Kentucky 4-2 (2-0 CUSA) 32.2 / 29.0 390.0 / 460.2 Louisiana Tech 3-4 (2-1 CUSA) 27.1 / 27.0 379.3 / 384.4 New Mexico State 3-3 (1-1 CUSA) 30.5 / 24.8 436.7 / 385.8 Middle Tennessee 1-5 (0-2 CUSA) 20.7 / 33.3 395.0 / 395.2 UTEP 1-5 (0-2 CUSA) 16.2 / 28.2 345.8 / 384.8 Sam Houston 0-5 (0-2 CUSA) 10.8 / 24.2 241.0 / 378.8 Florida International 3-3 (0-3 CUSA) 20.7 / 27.0 330.2 / 445.8

