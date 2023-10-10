The Week 7 college football schedule has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Tennessee programs. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

Friday, October 13 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Saturday, October 14 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-31.5)

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Saturday, October 14 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

