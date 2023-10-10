Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 7 college football schedule has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Tennessee programs. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-31.5)
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)
Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
