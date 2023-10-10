Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-3)
|54.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-3)
|54.5
|-156
|+130
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
