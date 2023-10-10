The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) square off on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a clash of CUSA foes.

With 20.7 points per game (20th-worst) and 33.3 points allowed per game on defense (20th-worst), Middle Tennessee has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. In terms of total offense, Louisiana Tech ranks 80th in the FBS (379.3 total yards per game) and 84th on defense (384.4 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Louisiana Tech 395 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (22nd) 395.2 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.4 (128th) 124.5 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (73rd) 270.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (73rd) 12 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (82nd) 6 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has racked up 1,571 yards (261.8 ypg) on 154-of-229 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 141 rushing yards (23.5 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 45 times for 251 yards (41.8 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Frank Peasant has carried the ball 49 times for 171 yards (28.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 31 catches for 350 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Justin Olson has put up a 323-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 32 targets.

Holden Willis has racked up 23 grabs for 309 yards, an average of 51.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Jack Turner has thrown for 849 yards on 57% passing while recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyre Shelton, has carried the ball 58 times for 436 yards (62.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has piled up 240 yards (on 33 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has racked up 485 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has 19 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 349 yards (49.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell's seven catches (on nine targets) have netted him 147 yards (21 ypg) and one touchdown.

