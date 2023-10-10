According to our computer model, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will take down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Tuesday, October 10, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (+3) Under (54.5) Middle Tennessee 27, Louisiana Tech 26

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Blue Raiders a 61.5% chance to win.

The Blue Raiders have won once against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites (0-3).

The Blue Raiders have played six games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 2.4 higher than the average total in Middle Tennessee games this season.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Three of the Bulldogs' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

The average point total for Louisiana Tech this season is 3.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Blue Raiders vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 20.7 33.3 29.3 30 12 36.7 Louisiana Tech 27.1 27 34.5 28.3 17.3 25.3

