Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Westbrook-Ikhine has a 134-yard year on 12 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 16 occasions, and averages 44.7 yards.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Colts

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Westbrook-Ikhine will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts give up 263.8 passing yards per contest.

The Colts' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Titans Player Previews

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in three games this year.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 14.7% of his team's target share (16 targets on 109 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (41st in league play), picking up 134 yards on 16 passes thrown his way.

Westbrook-Ikhine has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted four times in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

