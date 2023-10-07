Ahead of Week 6 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 40-17 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Texas A&M

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 34-22 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ole Miss

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

4-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 55-49 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ole Miss jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Missouri

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 38-21 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 33-14 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Tennessee

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-1 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 41-20 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. Georgia

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-0 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: -125

-125 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. LSU

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 55-49 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find LSU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Florida

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 33-14 vs Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Auburn

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 27-20 vs Georgia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Auburn jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 34-22 vs Texas A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. South Carolina

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 41-20 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

13. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Vanderbilt jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 40-17 vs Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.