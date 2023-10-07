According to our computer projections, the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Arkansas Razorbacks when the two teams match up at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-12.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 20

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels an 81.8% chance to win.

The Rebels are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 12.5-point favorites or more, Ole Miss has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Rebels games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 0.7 higher than the average total in Ole Miss games this season.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Razorbacks have a 23.5% chance to win.

The Razorbacks are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, Arkansas is 1-0 against the spread.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Arkansas games this year have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 8.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 44.6 24.6 58.7 26.3 23.5 22 Arkansas 33.6 25 38.3 19 31 34

