Based on our computer projections, the Mercer Bears will beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers when the two teams play at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-25.0) 57.4 Mercer 41, East Tennessee State 16

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of eight of Bears games last year hit the over.

Buccaneers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 19.0 38.5 42.0 0.0 11.3 51.3 Mercer 24.8 28.6 43.0 12.5 10.5 55.5

