Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) are only 2.5-point favorites on the road versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team has a tough passing defense, with the Crimson Tide 23rd in the country against the pass, and the Aggies ninth. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-2.5)
|47.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-2.5)
|46.5
|-132
|+110
Week 6 Odds
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Alabama is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
Alabama & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|To Win the SEC
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
