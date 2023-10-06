Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Weakley County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Trinity Christian Academy at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humboldt High School at Gleason School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Gleason, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dresden High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.