McMinn County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Roane County
  • Robertson County
  • Loudon County
  • Davidson County
  • Williamson County
  • Shelby County
  • Montgomery County

    • McMinn County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    McMinn County High School at The Howard School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.