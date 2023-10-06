Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Madison County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Madison County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Trinity Christian Academy at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.