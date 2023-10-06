Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lewis County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Lewis County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
PURE Youth Athletics Alliance at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hohenwald, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.