Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Knox County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Christian Academy of Knoxville at White Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
