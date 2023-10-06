Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Boyd Buchanan School at Lakeway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: White Pine, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.