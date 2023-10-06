If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Boyd Buchanan School at Lakeway Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: White Pine, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Jefferson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dandridge, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

