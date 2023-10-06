The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) will face each other in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Illinois vs. Nebraska?

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Illinois 26, Nebraska 21

Illinois 26, Nebraska 21 Illinois has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Nebraska has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Cornhuskers have been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Illinois (-3.5)



Illinois (-3.5) Illinois has not covered the spread yet this season.

In 2023, the Fighting Illini are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Nebraska has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Four of Illinois' games this season have gone over Friday's over/under of 42.5 points.

This season, three of Nebraska's games have finished with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 40.4 points per game, 2.1 points fewer than the total of 42.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 46.2 55.5 Implied Total AVG 29.2 29.7 28.5 ATS Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.2 42.2 49.8 Implied Total AVG 28.8 29.7 27.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

