If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Happy Valley High School at South Greene High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1

2A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview Academy at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jellico High School at Cloudland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock County High School at Unaka High School