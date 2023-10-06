Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Anderson County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Anderson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Clinton High School at Lenoir City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
