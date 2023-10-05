D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders in Week 5 at FedExField, where they'll face Kendall Fuller and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Bears receivers' matchup versus the Commanders' pass defense, continue reading.

Bears vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 42.1 10.5 13 54 7.28

D.J. Moore vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 301 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 receptions on 24 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 745 passing yards (186.3 per game). It ranks eighth with seven passing touchdowns.

On offense, the Bears are putting up 18.8 points per game (22nd in NFL) and 305.3 yards per game (21st).

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 30.8 times per contest, which is sixth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bears pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 13 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 21 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Washington is ranked 20th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 920 (230 per game).

The Commanders' points-against average on defense is fourth from bottom in the NFL, at 30 per game.

Washington has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 24 18 Def. Targets Receptions 19 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 301 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 75.3 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 94 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

