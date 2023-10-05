Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Bradley County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Robertson County
  • Davidson County
  • Loudon County
  • Montgomery County
  • Shelby County
  • Williamson County
  • Roane County

    • Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Bradley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Cleveland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.