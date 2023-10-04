Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 4
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Gamecocks will try to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
|51.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Jacksonville State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.