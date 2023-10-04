The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) take on a fellow CUSA foe when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee ranks 88th in total offense (361.4 yards per game) and 89th in total defense (394 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Jacksonville State ranks 55th in the FBS (362.6 total yards per game) and 31st on the other side of the ball (310.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Jacksonville State 361.4 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (35th) 394 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (52nd) 127.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.4 (12th) 233.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.2 (113th) 8 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 5 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (1st)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 1,163 yards (232.6 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 144 rushing yards on 49 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has racked up 227 yards on 36 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 11 passes for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Frank Peasant has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 165 yards (33 per game) with one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 27 catches for 235 yards (47 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Holden Willis has put up a 212-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes on 21 targets.

Justin Olson has a total of 199 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 474 yards on 45-of-74 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 255 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has run for 505 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 166 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine receptions on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Quinton Lane has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 156 yards (31.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mike Pettway has racked up 106 reciving yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

