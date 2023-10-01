The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Looking to place a wager on player props in the Bengals-Titans matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +470

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +470

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chris Moore - - 21.5 (-113) Ryan Tannehill 200.5 (-113) 7.5 (-102) - Derrick Henry - 69.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 51.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 26.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 31.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 20.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 36.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 259.5 (-113) - - Ja'Marr Chase - - 86.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 57.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 52.5 (-102) 20.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.