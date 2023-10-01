Marcos Giron is in the Rolex Shanghai Masters round of 64 against Jannik Sinner. Giron currently is +25000 to win it all at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Giron at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

After his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan in the round of 128, Giron will face Sinner in the round of 64 on Saturday, October 7 at 12:30 AM ET.

Giron has current moneyline odds of +475 to win his next contest versus Sinner.

Giron Stats

Giron beat Galan 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 128.

Giron has not won any of his 29 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 27-29.

Giron is 17-19 on hard courts over the past year.

Giron has played 25.2 games per match in his 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Giron, in 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 24.9 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

Giron, over the past year, has won 77.6% of his service games and 22.4% of his return games.

On hard courts, Giron, over the past year, has claimed 76.8% of his service games and 20.6% of his return games.

