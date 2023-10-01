Lars Nootbaar vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .263 with 72 walks and 74 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (73 of 115), with multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (7.8%).
- In 56 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.248
|AVG
|.277
|.354
|OBP
|.384
|.396
|SLG
|.450
|14
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|24
|43/35
|K/BB
|54/37
|5
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (4-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
