Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats below.
In the running game, Henry has season stats of 51 rushes for 163 yards and one TD, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He also has five catches on seven targets for 71 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Titans have no other running back on the injury report.
Titans vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|51
|163
|1
|3.2
|7
|5
|71
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
