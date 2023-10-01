Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) and the Cincinnati Reds (82-79) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET on October 1.

The probable starters are Hunter Greene (4-6) for the Reds and Miles Mikolas (8-13) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (43%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 28 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (715 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule