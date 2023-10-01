Andrew Knizner vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .240.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 41 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (8.8%).
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.259
|AVG
|.220
|.297
|OBP
|.271
|.420
|SLG
|.431
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|15
|27/5
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene (4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.