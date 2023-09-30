SEC foes meet when the No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. Missouri is favored by 13.5 points. The contest's point total is set at 54.5.

Missouri is putting up 30.5 points per game on offense (60th in the FBS), and ranks 49th on the other side of the ball with 20.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Vanderbilt ranks 75th in the FBS (385.8 total yards per game) and 92nd on the other side of the ball (384.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -13.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are gaining 390.3 yards per game (-1-worst in college football) and conceding 417.3 (-39-worst), placing them among the worst teams in both categories.

The Commodores are putting up 28.3 points per game in their past three games (22nd-worst in college football), and giving up 40.3 per game (-104-worst).

In its past three games, Vanderbilt has thrown for 294 yards per game (36th in the country), and allowed 225.7 in the air (-14-worst).

The Commodores are accumulating 96.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-86-worst in college football), and allowing 191.7 per game (-74-worst).

The Commodores are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Vanderbilt has gone over the total twice.

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in five games with a set total.

The Commodores have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt games have hit the over in four out of five opportunities (80%).

Vanderbilt has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Vanderbilt has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,251 yards (250.2 ypg) while completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 52 times for 236 yards (47.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has totaled 169 yards on 39 carries with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has hauled in 345 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

London Humphreys has caught 12 passes and compiled 299 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan's 37 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 295 yards.

CJ Taylor, who paces the team in sacks and tackles, has collected three sacks, six TFL and 29 tackles.

De'Rickey Wright leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 10 tackles and two passes defended.

